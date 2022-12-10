Frankston Tournament: Tigers go 1-1 in Friday play

FRANKSTON - Troup went 1-1 in its games in the Frankston Tournament on Friday.
The Tigers claimed an exciting 47-46 victory over Grace Community (10-5).
Trae Davis and Carson Davenport dropped in 11 points apiece for Troup while Jarett Castillo and Colby Turner added eight and six points, respectively.
Troup led 34-30 going into the final period of play and managed to hold off the Cougars late to record the win.
Dareus Shankle of Grace led all players with 21 points.
Later in the day the host Frankston Indians (7-3) scored a 39-20 decision over the Maroon and White (7-4).
Davis (10) and Davenport (6) were high scorers for Troup.
