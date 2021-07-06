Free tennis lesson for beginners continuing at Buckner Park

Chuck Roper, extreme left, instructs a group of youngsters at a recent free tennis lessons sessions at Buckner Park. Lessons, which are sponsored by the Jacksonville Tennis Association and the City of Jacksonville Recreation Department are scheldued to continue through July 16.

 Courtesy photo

The Jacksonville Tennis Association and the City Recreation Department are, once again, teaming up to provide free tennis lessons for beginners at the Buckner Park Tennis Courts.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings (July 6-15) children ages 7-10 have instruction at 9 a.m. And youth ages 11-14 are on the courts beginning at 10 a.m.

No advanced registration is required, and racquets are furnished for anyone that needs them.

Chuck Roper, head tennis coach at Jacksonville Middle School, is the primary instructor.

 

 

 

