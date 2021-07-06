Free tennis lesson for beginners continuing at Buckner Park

The Jacksonville Tennis Association and the City Recreation Department are, once again, teaming up to provide free tennis lessons for beginners at the Buckner Park Tennis Courts.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings (July 6-15) children ages 7-10 have instruction at 9 a.m. And youth ages 11-14 are on the courts beginning at 10 a.m.
No advanced registration is required, and racquets are furnished for anyone that needs them.
Chuck Roper, head tennis coach at Jacksonville Middle School, is the primary instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.