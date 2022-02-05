Freshman McCullough scores two goals for JHS in 3-0 win over Ladycats

WHITEHOUSE — It was all Jacksonville in the District 16-5A opener versus Whitehouse on Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
The Maidens (6-3-1, 3-0) shutout the Ladycats, 3-0, with freshman Jewel McCullough scoring two of the Jacksonville goals and Michelle Medellin accounting for the other.
McCullough's offensive responsibilities increase significantly after one of the Maidens' top forwards, Taylor Gutierrez, a senior, was forced to the sideline early in the match as a result of an ankle injury.
“Jewel stepped up and got two goals in her absence,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach, Colten McCown, said. “It is always encouraging to see a freshman step up and fill the gap when a senior can’t play.”
Elizabeth Rico, Mya Morales and Victoria Villanueva earned assists for Jacksonville.
Collecting the clean sheet in goal for the Maidens was Julianna Dublin, who had several saves in the match, according to McCown.
Whitehouse's record fell to 3-7, 0-1 with the loss.
The Maidens will play their first conference match at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Tuesday night when Tyler High (3-8, 0-1) comes to town. The Lady Lions lost their league lid lifter on Saturday by falling to Nacogdoches, 4-3.
Tuesday will be Jacksonville Soccer Association (JSA) Night at the Tomato Bowl. Boys and girls that play in the JSA will take the field along side a Fightin' Maiden at the beginning of the match during introductions.
