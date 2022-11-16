Freshman Mylee Booth guides Brook Hill to romp over Cumberland

TYLER - Brook Hill bombed Cumberland Academy 46-14 in Tyler on Tuesday evening to collect its first win of the new season.
Freshman Mylee Booth led the way by tossing in a season-high 13 points while sophomore Elena Pinol finished with eight points.
Meanwhile, Karmen Miller and Remy Tonroy knocked in six points each for the winners while Bethany Lavender and Lila Morris added five apiece.
Brook Hill held Cumberland to single digits in each quarter and led 28-8 at intermission.
The Lady Guard will be playing in the Athens Christian Prep Lady Storm Classic beginning on Thursday when they are slated to take on Cross Roads and Waxahachie Life.
