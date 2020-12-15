Frisco Bowl cancelled, UTSA to now play in First Responder Bowl

ESPN has cancelled the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl due to COVID-19 issues within the SMU football program.
SMU was scheduled to take on University Texas San Antonio (UTSA) in what was scheduled to be the first bowl game of the season.
UTSA, who is coached by former Jacksonville High School assistant Jeff Traylor, who went on to become a high school coaching legend at Gilmer High School, will now play in the SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl.
The Roadrunners' opponent is expected to be announced soon.
That game will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas and will be televised on ABC.
