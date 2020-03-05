FROM THE BALLPARK: Thursday's baseball, softball scores Progress staff reports Mar 5, 2020 Mar 5, 2020 BaseballAthens 4, Bullard 3Hallsville 5, Bullard 0Rusk 7, Center 2SoftballRusk 1, Bullard 1 (tie)Harmony 7, Rusk 2Overton 12, Alto 9 Tags Softball Baseball Ballpark Sport Rusk Harmony Score Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SLAWSON, Richard SANFORD, Bobby LINK, Beatrice BELL, Rebecca DAVIS, Lois Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPreliminary voting results in for Cherokee CountyEarly morning storm causes damages, flooding in Cherokee CountyLocal twins also leap babiesCherokee County arrests: Feb. 18-24Jacksonville police reports: Feb. 19-26Cherokee County: Sheriff, tax assessor/collector races go to runoff electionINDUSTRY – Polywize: Reducing residential wasteRegion XIV Championship Tournament: JC Jaguars stun No. 1-TJC, 89-88Former Marshall HC and JHS assistant named offensive coordinator at RuskSoftball: Rusk and Troup enter the Top 20 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
