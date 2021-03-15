(Baseball) Kaufman 12, Jacksonville 0: CANTON — On Saturday Jacksonville closed out its run in the Canton Tournament by losing, 12-0, to Kaufman. Kaufman batters tallied nine hits against three Tribe pitchers. Hayden Thompson started for the Indians and surrenderer eight runs, all earned, on four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Thompson pitched three innings. A Kasey Canady double was Jacksonville's only extra base hit in the contest. Carson Cleaver, Jacarri Hamlett and Joshua Holcomb each singled for Jacksonville. The Indians (8-6) will open District 16-5A play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, by facing Lufkin on the road.
(Softball) Tyler Legacy 10, Jacksonville 3: TYLER — In its final game before opening conference later this week, Jacksonville fell, 10-3, to Tyler Legacy at Faulkner Park on Friday night. Jasmine Gallegos went 2-3, with a double for the Maidens. Julianna Harwell singled and drove in a run while Trinity Tyler clubbed a base hit. Three Maiden pitchers gave up 10 hits to the Lady Raiders. Jacksonville is off on Tuesday, but will entertain Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the league opener for the Maidens.
