FRONT AND CENTER: Abbie Teutsch, Alto High School

ALTO — Abbie Teutsch's reaction to Friday's news that the University Interscholastic League had canceled the remainder of spring sports events in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) was a pretty typical one.
“I know I will never get the memories and all the games back that my teammates and I have missed out on.” Teutsch, a standout on the Alto Lady Jacket softball team, said.
Teutsch was quick to mention how thankful she is for a variety of softball memories.
“I was particularly excited about this year because it was the first year that I was able to play with my younger sister (Averi) as she is a freshman this year.” Teutsch said. “I have also made all the years in the past being an Alto Lady Jacket memorable, as I can look back at all my past achievements.”
Teutsch has excelled as a Lady Jacket.
She has been named the team Most Valuable Player in each of the past three seasons, All-District Offensive MVP her freshman and sophomore seasons and Defensive MVP last year. Teutsch has also earned a spot on the Class 2A All-State for three-consecutive years.
Fast forwarding a bit, the sun — albeit a Kansas sun, and not a Texas sun — will be shining again soon for Teutsch.
“In February I was blessed to have been able to sign with McPherson College (McPherson, Kansas) to play softball for four more years,” Teutsch, who has been playing softball since age seven, said.
Also having garnered All-District recognition in basketball for years and taking part in track and field last year, Teutsch will leave Alto with some fond remembrances that will, most likely, stay with her for a long time.
“My freshman year, during the first round of the playoffs, we beat Grapeland, 2-1, and I will always remember that feeling of how excited I was and just seeing how proud Coach (Luke) Balkcom and Coach (Jay) Brashear was when we came running off of the field celebrating.” Teutsch said. “I will always remember in my sophomore hitting back-to-back over the fence home runs to help us get the win over Cushing.”
