FRONT AND CENTER: Abby Bernard, Alto High School

ALTO — Abby Bernard is accustomed to achieving at a high level athletically.
The Alto High School senior was on her way to adding to her long list of accomplishments, both in softball as well as in track and field. That was before coronavirus (COVID-19) halted all athletic activities in mid March — the earliest those endeavors will be able to resume is now May 4, according to the University Interscholastic League.
Bernard has earned a spot on the all-district team for the past three season and was picked for the Class 2A All-State team in 2018.
She was Lady Jacket Softball's Most Valuable Player her sophomore and junior season.
Last year she was presented with the David Holcomb Athletic Award.
“I have always played several sports,” Bernard said. “Softball is always been kind of a year-round thing with me.”
As a pole vaulter, Bernard won the district and the area championships in each of the past three seasons. During that same time frame she qualified for regionals three times.
In 2019 Bernard advanced all the way to the state Class 2A Championships in Austin.
She also was a regional and area qualifier in high jump last season.
Not being able to be on the diamond, or on the track this spring, Bernard is in a completely unfamiliar territory.
“This disruption has hit me hard,” she said. “This being my senior year, I know I will never be able to get back softball games or track meets that I have missed.”
Bernard said that qualifying for state last year and hitting an out-of-the-park home run are her favorite athletic memories thus far.
