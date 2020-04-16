FRONT AND CENTER: Alanna Goldsberry, Rusk High School

RUSK — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted student-athletes in an array of ways.
Alanna Goldsberry was in the middle of her senior season as a member of the Rusk High School softball team when the virus shuttered schools, and subsequently wiped out all extracurricular activities in mid March.
Goldsberry, who hopes to be able to play softball collegiatly, has cleared one big hurdle just to get back on the field this season but, by her own admission, still has a lot to prove.
“My dream of playing college softball has been impacted the most (by COVID-19),” she said. “I had back surgery a week before my senior season started. The colleges that I had been talking to wanted to see me play and make sure that I was back to 100-percent before making me an offer.”
As with other student-athletes involved in spring sports, there is a good bit of uncertainty surrounding Goldsberry's future as a Lady Eagle.
If COVID-19 prevents the resumption of spring sports, Goldsberry has a Plan “B” ready to implement.
“I'm hoping that the season will resume and I will get an offer from Paris Junior College or Cisco Junior College,” Goldsberry said. “I have been accepted into TJC and I will attend if I don't get an offer to play softball. I've also considered being a walk-on at TJC.”
Goldsberry said that she has focused on staying sharp by continuing pitching lessons and pitching at home with here dad.
Goldsberry added that going through the COVID-19 ordeal has made her realize some things that are totally unrelated to softball.
“I have watched my mom (Shirley), who teaches first grade at (G.W. Bradford Primary) in Rusk contact her kids' families and make sure they have everything they need,” Goldsberry said. “She spends hours working on lessons for her babies. I am so proud of the school (officials), teachers and the counselors who are working to make sure we get through this.
“I took school for granted … never thought I would be one to say I miss school. I miss my teachers and coaches.”
Chances are they miss you too, Alanna.
