FRONT AND CENTER: Amy Moreyra, Jacksonville High School

Amy Moreyra has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, athletically, all in a matter of a couple of weeks.
A senior defender on the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team, signed with Jacksonville College in early March, something that, no doubt, made her very happy.
“It am excited about being able to play for Jacksonville College,” Moreyra said. “I will be able to continue playing soccer while getting my associates degree, and I will be able to stay home and be close to my family. My brother will be a (high school) senior next year and I wanted to be around for him.
“Also, (former Fightin' Maiden) Marina (Villanueva) will be coming back and playing next season and I look forward to playing with her again. I think that we will be a much improved team.”
After a couple of years at JC, Moreyra hopes to move on to a four-year institution and get a degree in secondary education and possibly even return to Jacksonville High School to teach math and serve as Fightin' Maiden head soccer coach Colten McCown's assistant coach.
With the announcement of school closing, and subsequently all athletic practices and competitions being halted in order to better fight off the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Moreyra's happiness faded away much too quickly.
“It is sad to not be able to practice and play our games,” Moreyra said. “Hopefully everything will work out to where we can get back and finish our district season (schools in District 16-5A have two regular season matches remaining).”
Moreyra, and the other seven seniors on the club, will miss more than just the actual matches, if for some reason the season is not able to be resumed.
“We have all been waiting for our senior senior season since we first started playing soccer together when we were four-years old,” Moreyra explained. “Senior Night is something that we all have been looking forward too for a long time. There is no next year for the seniors, this is it. Sometimes it just doesn't seem fair.”
Moreyra, who credits Cherokee County Commissioner Kelly Traylor with having a huge impact on her as a soccer player, has been channeling her energy into working at Rituals in Jacksonville during the down time.
“With no school and no soccer I am able to come home after work and sit down with my family,” she said. “We are able to talk over things about what is going on and there is comfort in that.”
Moreyra added that she has learned at least one thing from the coronavirus' impact on her life.
“I've been able to stop and look back and realize that we (the soccer team) are more than just teammates,” she said. “We are a part of each others' lives and we have grown up together and experienced so much together, and this experience has made me appreciate these things even more.”
