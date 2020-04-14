FRONT AND CENTER: Jaheim Upshaw, Rusk High School

RUSK — Jaheim Upshaw's “story” may not be as wordy as those of other senior spring sports student athletes.
The multi-sport athlete (football, track and field), a modest young man, didn't submit any information about himself.
His former head football coach, Jowell Hancock, had plenty to express, concerning the senior standout.
“I have read several of the articles that have been written in the Progress about some of the senior athletes in the area, and I wanted to make sure everyone knows what a special kid Jaheim Upshaw is,” Hancock said.
“He is a great person and was always wonderful to coach. He always took care of business and was one of those kids that always set a great example for others to follow.”
Hancock also noted Upshaw's involvement in several activities that contributed to him being a truly special Eagle.
“Jaheim was active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, UnCommon Man and took part in a number of our service projects,” Hancock said.
Upshaw's final season of competing in track for Rusk High School was put on hold last month as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“He always had a smile on his face … a great kid ...a winner,” Hancock said.
