FRONT AND CENTER: Jordan Pollard, Jacksonville High School

For some people coronavirus (COVID-19) has served as a not-so-subtle reminder of just how difficult it is to say so long.
Weather that be saying good bye to the way everyday life was prior to the arrival of the contagion, or having to process the loss of a friend or loved whose life was claimed by the virus, or something in between, good byes are often painful.
Jordan Pollard, the captain of the Jacksonville High School Cheer squad, is one of those individuals that is having to deal with saying good bye.
“I wanted this season to end the best way possible for my team,” she said. “We've worked so hard all year, and to see it end so abruptly is disappointing.”
Pollard described what it has been like for her, a high school senior, during this anxious times.
“My friends and I feel that we are losing so many things we may not get to participate in at this point,” she said. “Things that are a part of a typical senior year. We look forward to prom, senior walk, cheering at Spring Show, Honors Review (and even) senior skip day. There are just so many things that we not get to participate in at this point.”
The new normal that has been a product of coronavirus has been a challenge for Pollard to get used to.
“It's been hard being out of class (and) not being around friends,” Pollard said. “Having classes online has been a big adjustment, and it is hard not having your teacher around to explain things or to answer questions.”
Being unable to prepare for what would have been some of the final performances as a high school cheerleader for Pollard has instead given her time to reflect on the present and the future.
“I do look forward to the next level of my journey,” Pollard said. “But, I wasn't quite ready to say good bye to (everything) just yet.”
