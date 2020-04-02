FRONT AND CENTER: Jordyn Whitaker, Jacksonville High School

Editor's Note: FRONT AND CENTER features student athletes that under normal conditions would be in the midst of competing in one or more of the spring sports. COVID-19 has made that impossible, however. These student-athletes, especially the seniors, deserve to have their individual stories told and have come forward to share their thoughts, fears and hopes.
Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden Softball's Jordyn Whitaker summed up the impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on her world with one word, “nightmare”.
“I have put so much time and effort into the Jacksonville softball program, and to not be able (to complete) my senior year is like a nightmare,” she said. “This year's team had so much potential, fight and heart.”
Whitaker's softball career is far from over. Earlier this year the super slugger signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Texas of the Big XII Conference on a softball scholarship.
No doubt, Whitaker will be learning plenty in Austin. She has also been gaining knowledge on a few things about life, thanks to the coronavirus.
“This experience is really opening my eyes, because living in America and having the opportunities that we do, we aren't used to not being able to do those things,” she said. “But if you think about it, there are countries that go through things like this daily, so it just makes me appreciate the life I was given.”
Standout athletes are students first. Whitaker echos that statement when mentioning all the things that the virus is taking from high school seniors.
“Not only has the coronavirus taken away my senior softball season, but it potentially will take away my prom and graduation (ceremony),” she said.
When asked how she would like to see the final chapter of the coronavirus unfold, Whitaker commented that she hopes a vaccine for coronavirus can be developed quickly in hopes of ending, or curbing the deadly disease's impact on life as we know it.
Truly, a sentiment that is shared by countless others all around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.