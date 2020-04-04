FRONT AND CENTER: Kelsy Traylor, Jacksonville

Hopefully it will be back to school and back to soccer for Kelsy Traylor, the starting goal keeper for the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team on May 5.
The fifth day of the fifth month is the (soft) target date that the Jacksonville Independent School District has issued at this time for students to return to the classroom, but, naturally that could change as Americans from coast to coast continue to take the necessary measures to attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
If the worst-case scenario plays out, and spring sports are unable to resume, Traylor, a senior, will have the satisfaction of ending her high school career on a high.
“So far, my senior season has been cut short, but I am thankful to say that I put an exclamation point on the end of my season with a huge save to lead my team to a penalty kick-shootout win against Hallsville,” Traylor said. “It has been an honor for me to be on the Fightin' Maiden Varsity Soccer team for the past four years.”
Traylor said that it hasn't been difficult for her to stay positive during the layoff.
“I have been able to stay positive by knowing that I have the opportunity to play at the next level (LeTourneau University, Longview),” she said. “That keeps me motivated to stay on top of my school and to stay fit.
“The most difficult thing about having the time off is missing out on the time with my teammates.”
Traylor said shortly after the season was put on hold beginning on March 14, she was able to workout with many of the other Fightin' Maidens, but as additional rules were implemented in regard to COVID-19, it made it impossible to gather as a group.
Traylor said that she hopes that she will have another opportunity to play at the Historic Tomato Bowl just one more night, and to be a part of the playoffs, for the fourth time in as many years.
“I really hope that the UIL gives us the opportunity to finish the rest of the season,” Traylor said. “This group of seniors has helped the team make the playoffs for the last-three seasons, and it would be very disappointing to not have an opportunity to make a playoff run our senior year.”
