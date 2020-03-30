FRONT AND CENTER: Laurel Reed, The Brook Hill School

Editor's Note: FRONT AND CENTER features student athletes that under normal conditions would be in the midst of competing in one or more of the spring sports. COVID-19 has made that impossible, however. These student-athletes, especially the seniors, deserve to have their individual stories told and have come forward to share their thoughts, fears and hopes.
Laurel Reed, a senior at The Brook Hill School, knows that the evolving COVID-19 crisis has placed her on a different path in life and she knows that she is in good hands — the hands of the Lord.
“Although it is disappointing, this has reminded me that God has other plans and that there still will be opportunities to “enjoy” my lasts of senior year after all of this is over,” Reed, who participates in volleyball and golf at Brook Hill, said. “It has also affected how grateful I am for every moment I am given. The cancelations of the events is disheartening, but it allows me to value everything so much.”
Reed got involved in golf after “a serious injury” her sophomore year.
What began as a hobby, turned out to be an activity that brings Reed a sense of calm and enjoyment when she is out on the links.
“I just love the peaceful and relaxed feeling that comes with (golf),” she said. “Coach (Bill) Littlefield has made this short, but sweet season probably the best.”
Reed said that she loves practicing in cold weather and that she is hopeful that the Lady Guard will be able to squeeze another tournament in.
Reed offered up some great advice on how to handle the disruptions that COVID-19 is causing; wisdom that students, as well as adults could benefit from.
“Don't worry about it all,” Reed said. “Worrying and stressing is wasted energy. Be productive, and have a plan, but don't sink into stress and anxiety because you don't have answers to all the unknown questions.
“Trust the Lord in the process, because as humans, it is impossible to completely understand, or make sense of the future.”
Many high school seniors across the nation are filled with anxiety now. While some are worried about the loss of sporting activities, many more are concerned with how the virus will affect end-of-the-year rituals like award ceremonies, proms and graduation.
All of these things have crossed Reed's mind.
“I have felt emotions of hostility at times; when I felt like my senior year was being ripped away,” she said. “But what I have reminded myself is that the Lord never promised me a prom, fun tailgates, or even a graduation ceremony.”
“But He did promise me that He would take care of me, and that His plans for me were the best.”
