FRONT AND CENTER: Lauren Boudreaux, Rusk High School

RUSK — Lauren Boudreaux seems like one of those individuals that manages to see a partially filled glass as being half full, instead of half empty.
Last year's District 19-4A Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player had her senior season of softball as a Rusk Lady Eagle cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but amidst that unpalatable situation she has come out on the other side with a new appreciation for several things.
“The coronavirus has not only taken softball away, but it has taken the rest of my senior year away,” she said. “We might not be able to have graduation, or prom, or any of the fun things planned for this year.
“However, the virus has really made me stop and enjoy every moment I have with people.”
Boudreaux's new outlook is just not limited to the time that she is on the softball diamond.
“I have learned that being able to cherish the moments with teammates, my friends and family are so important, because (one) never knows when something will come to an end.” she said.
At the top of Boudreaux's list of favorite memories as a Lady Eagle softball player are the team's victory celebrations.
“My best memories as a Lady Eagle were the bus rides home with the team, especially when we had dance parties after winning game,” Boudreaux said.
Though her days dancing on the bus have ended, Boudreaux has made some nice moves to insure her short and long-term future looks promising.
“I initially signed with Texas A&M Commerce, but decided to I wanted to be closer to home, and have signed with Tyler Junior College to play softball,” she said. “I plan on going into nursing to either become a nurse anesthetist or a registered nurse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.