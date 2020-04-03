FRONT AND CENTER: Nick Acker, Rusk High School

RUSK — The long term future looks bright for Nick Acker, a multi-sport student-athlete at Rusk High School.
As for the short term. Acker, a senior, is in the same boat as the rest of the student-athletes; cast in an uncertain wait-and-see mode as to whether he will be able to suit up for the Eagle baseball team again.
After finishing in fifth place in his weight class at the regional powerlifting meet in late winter, Acker was on track to cap off his days as an Eagle in grand fashion.
That plan went sideways in mid March, with the arrival of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I am hoping we get to return to school so I can finish up my senior year on the baseball field,” Acker said.
After graduation, Acker will be heading West, to Brownwood, to join the Howard Payne University football team.
Acker's thoughts seem to be more focused on the conclusion of his high school days at Rusk, as opposed to beginning the next chapter of his life at Howard Payne.
“The disruption of class and athletics has caused me to miss out on a lot of things I took for granted,” he said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my Senior year, and now there is a chance I am going to miss out on all the major events and “lasts” of my senior year. It makes me sad.
“Just getting up and going to class each day, seeing my friends and going to baseball practice or workouts is what I miss the most.”
There is an upside to having one's world turned upside down Acker says.
“I have seen some good come of all this,” he said, “I think families are becoming closer and spending more quality time together.
“Also, I have been able to witness the love Rusk ISD has for its students. The teachers and administrators are all coming together and still keeping the students and their safety as their number one priority, but still keeping in close contact with them and providing them with what they need. It has made me realize how lucky I am to be a part of that.”
As normal lifestyles continue to be impacted by measures that have been put into place to control the spread of coronavirus, Acker said that he is concerned about the impact that the deadly disease may have on what should be one of the most important time periods in his life.
“I am afraid that the virus could affect the memories that I would have had from my senior year,” he said. “Knowing that I may never play another baseball game on our field is heartbreaking. It's made me realize I shouldn't take anything for granted and live every day to the fullest.”
