FRONT AND CENTER: Priscilla Gallegos, Jacksonville High School

Having her final season as a member of the Jacksonville High School Fightin' Maiden soccer team interrupted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hasn't been an easy thing for Priscilla Gallegos to handle.
“I miss the soccer team so much,” Gallegos said. “The practices that we would have together, game day, bus rides (to games) and all of the fun things that we would do.
“I even miss Coach (Colten) McCown yelling at us and making us run when the team is slacking in practice.”
Gallegos said the virus' impact also has had an impact on her life away from the pitch as well.
“As a senior-athlete, I was hoping for Senior Night, a playoff run, graduation and other cool senior things,” Gallegos said. “It's definitely depressing being in the situation that we're in because I'm not ready for it to be over just yet. There's so much I want to experience still, but thanks to the coronavirus, I might not be able to.”
Gallegos said that she has spending some of her time maintaing her fitness and that she has been going to the park daily, along with her sister, to “burn off some energy.”
She also has been spending plenty of time in the kitchen, whipping up some new dishes.
“At this time my family is tired of tasting the new recipes I find online,” Gallegos said.
Faith and family have helped get Gallegos through these trying times.
“With great family support and a strong faith in God, I know this isn't something that's going to tear me down from becoming a better soccer player and a (better) student,” she said.
Gallegos stated that she thinks that we are living in an important; albeit painful in so many ways, period that will be remembered for a very long time.
“I believe that we're living in a moment in history that should be passed onto our children,” she said. “The coronavirus has postponed and taken a lot from people and has affected me personally. It's not something that can easily be forgotten.”
