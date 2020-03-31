FRONT AND CENTER: Ryan Griffith, Alto High School

Editor's Note: FRONT AND CENTER features student athletes that under normal conditions would be in the midst of competing in one or more of the spring sports. COVID-19 has made that impossible, however. These student-athletes, especially the seniors, deserve to have their individual stories told and have come forward to share their thoughts, fears and hopes.
ALTO — When the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought the high school sports world to a screeching halt in mid-March Ryan Griffith was in the midst of having an outstanding season.
Griffith, a senior on the Alto High School baseball team, sported an on base percentage of .647 and a 368 batting average. He has knocked in 14 runs and has scored 15 runs.
Griffith, said that he was able to benefit from his parents video taping all of his at bats, so that he can go back and study his form following each game.
Not playing baseball in March has been a huge thing for Griffith to attempt to get used to.
“Since I can remember, my life has revolved around sports,” he said. “This is the first time since T-ball that I have not played baseball during the spring.”
Griffith said that in addition to the game of baseball, he really misses his teammates.
“I am able to stay in touch with my teammates through a group chat,” Griffith said. “It's definitely not as good as practicing with them everyday, but I'm glad that we are able to stay in touch.”
Due to social distancing and other policies that have been put in place in response to COVID-19, Griffith's baseball activities have been extremely limited.
“All of our facilities have been closed and we have not been able to practice in any way,” Griffith said. “I'm keeping my arm lose by throwing on my own and having my dad soft-toss to me; trying to stay in rhythm.”
Aside for allowing himself to enjoy a little bit more sleep in the mornings, Griffith has been keeping a busy schedule.
“I help my dad at his business and I have done some work for my two uncles,” Griffith said. “I am enrolled in an online college class and I work with my show heifer. I also have continued to work on my shop project, even though the Cherokee County Livestock Show was canceled.”
Griffith, like many other people, is trying to stay positive and up beat.
“As a Christian, I believe there is a purpose for everything, and God works all things for good,” he said. “Sometimes it is hard to see the good in times like these.”
But with life in America continuing to be put on hold due to the rapid spread of the virus, Griffith admitted that the thought of not playing competitive baseball has crossed his mind.
“I am upset about baseball being canceled, or hopefully postponed,” he said. “Knowing that I may never put on my high school baseball uniform again is something I really hope does not come true. I pray things will get back to “normal” soon, and baseball can resume.”
