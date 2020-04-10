FRONT AND CENTER: Saylor Williams, Jacksonville High School

One thing that defines Saylor Williams as a student-athlete is her knack for improving from season-to-season.
The Jacksonville High School senior has been the workhorse in the pitching circle for the school's softball team the past two seasons, after she shared the load with another player as a sophomore and freshman.
Looking back, her 2019 season was impressive, to say the least.
The tall right hander posted a 15-4 record, struck out 157 opposing batters and had a 2.08 earned run average.
Among the many accolades that Williams garnered was Class 5A All-State (honorable mention) and District 16-5A Pitcher of the Year.
This season was going well for Williams, prior to all competition being shelved due to restrictions that were implemented in mid March in the war against coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We started the season off kind of rocky, after returning only four starters from last year,” Williams said. “But we ended on a high note by winning the two district games that we were able to play before the virus hit.”
Jacksonville looked to be on track for another fine season — the Maidens, were 10-4, 2-0 when things came to a halt.
Williams dominated in the Jacksonville's final game; an 11-0 rout over Lufkin on March 11.
She allowed just two hits, struck out 13 batters and didn't walk anyone to notch the win.
“I didn't know when I stepped off of the field that day if that would be my last game as a Maiden, or not,” Williams, who said that she has been working out some each week with Maiden catcher Kylie McCown, said. “The way things have turned out have made me sad because softball is the only thing that I have done for the last eight springs.”
Williams' softball career is guaranteed to continue later this year as she has signed with Texas A&M Commerce. A&M Commerce (16-7, 5-3 Lone Star Conference) finished its season ranked No. 10 in the nation in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Williams is eagerly awaiting her days as a collegiate player and seems to have the physical skills and the mental wherewithal to prove to be an asset for her highly accomplished college team.
“Even though things have not turned out like I would have liked this year (because of coronavirus), I have remained position and I am looking forward to having four more years of softball left,” she said. “I appreciate being able to play softball so much more after seeing what all our nation has been going through the past several weeks.”
