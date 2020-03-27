FRONT AND CENTER: Todd Duplichain, Alto High School

ALTO — For the second year in-a-row, due to circumstances totally out of their control, the Alto High School baseball team is having its season sidetracked.
In 2019 a large portion of the Alto Independent School District's facilities, including the high school baseball complex, was destroyed by an early-April tornado.
And now the Yellowjackets, along with all the spring sports teams in the state, have been cast into a holding pattern by the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.
Senior Todd Duplichain puts his feelings on the subject into words.
“I'm just really hoping that we get to play again soon,” Duplichain said. “I would love to play a few more games on my home field. Our baseball season last year was disrupted because of the tornado and now because of the virus. We have been working since T-ball for our senior season and (I) don't want it to be taken from us.”
Duplichain, a multi-sport athlete at Alto, said that during the past two weeks he has missed being able to play and practice baseball with his friends, and also interacting with his coaches.
Student athletes involved in spring sports are spending their excess time in several different ways.
For Duplichain his days are filled with hard work, while his nights are a bit more relaxed.
“My dad has kept me busy fixing fence, moving hay rings, mineral feeders, cutting thistles and a lot of other things,” Duplichain said. “My family also throws the baseball and softball in the evenings.”
No one yet knows if conditions will improve to where springs sports will be able to resume this year.
If the worst case scenario develops, and spring sports do not return, Duplichain sums up what that would mean to him; as well as some of the other Yellowjackets.
“I hate to think that I have played my last baseball game,” he said. “If we aren't going to play, I'm going to be disappointed, but I will move on to prepare for my future. I will have the privilege of playing college sports, but for some of my teammates, this is their last competitive sport.”
Duplichain has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at East Texas Baptist University beginning later this year.
