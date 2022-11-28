Full slate of prep basketball on the docket for Tuesday

All of the Cherokee County-Southern Smith County high school basketball teams, excluding the Brook Hill boys, are scheduled for action on Tuesday night, with most of the local teams slated to play in front of the home faithful.
The Brook Hill Guard will open its season at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday by entertaining Willow Park-Trinity Christian Academy.
Jacksonville's Indians (1-0) will journey to Nacogdoches to test the Dragons (2-1) at 7:30 p.m.
The Fightin' Maidens will host Pine Tree (7-4) at 6:15 p.m. (varsity start time). Jacksonville will bring a 6-4 record into the contest.
Rusk (2-1) will entertain Fairfield (0-1) in a battle of the Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m. at Eagle Coliseum, the Lady Eagles (3-1) will host Alto (0-4). This will be a varsity only affair. Bullard (7-2) will travel to Crockett (3-1), with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
The undefeated Lady Panthers (8-0) will take on LaPoyner in LaRue. Action is slated to start at 6 p.m.
The Lady Flyers are 3-0 on the year.
Alto's boys will be traveling to Panola County to face off against Gary (4-3).
The Yellowjackets are 1-0 after defeating Broaddus on the road late last week.
In a battle of the undefeated, Troup (2-0 will welcome the 4-0 Wills Point Tigers to town, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers (1-3) have a road date with Frankston (2-3), that should get under way at 6:15 p.m.
The New Summerfield girls and boys will be Joaquin Tuesday night. The girls will play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill's girls (8-3) will entertain Athens Christian Prep Academy (0-4). That game should get under way at 6 p.m.
