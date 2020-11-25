Fuller, McCuin and Jones nab weekly awards for Tribe

CAMERON FULLER

Named as the top performers for the Jacksonville Indians last week are Cameron Fuller, Devin McCuin and Darrion Jones.

Fuller, a senior, was chosen by Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman as the Defensive Player of the Game.

Fuller held his own, and proved to be a disruptor at times, against a much bigger Texas High squad.

McCuin, a sophomore, caught a 58-yard scoring strike with 7:36 left to play in the first half and was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Week.

Darrion Jones, a senior, who handles the Tribe punting chores, was picked as the team's Special Teams Player of the Week.

 

