Fuller's timely hit results in Tribe beating Tyler, 4-3

TYLER — A bunt double by Cameron Fuller scored Hayden Thompson from third base, which turned out to be the winning run in Jacksonville's 4-3 triumph over the Tyler Lions on Saturday at Mike Carter Field.
The game was tied, 3-3, going into the seventh inning. Thompson led off by clubbing a single in center. He then moved over to second when Jaydon Boyd was hit by a pitch. Dominik Hinojosa followed by hitting the ball to the Tyler shortstop who three to second to nab Boyd, with Hinojosa safe at first (fielder's choice). After Hinojosa advanced to second on a passed ball, Fuller stepped into the box and delivered the key hit for the Tribe (11-14, 3-8).
Thompson had two hits for the Tribe, including a double, while Ryan Walker had a single and drove in three runs.
Jacarri Hamlett pitched a complete game to collect the pitching win for the Tribe, who are scheduled to visit Nacogdoches on Tuesday night.
Hamlett gave up two earned runs on six hits, struck out 10 and walked one.
