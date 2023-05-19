Fults sparks Bullard Softball to series sweep over Waco Robinson

FORNEY - The Lady Panthers of Bullard clipped Waco Robinson 3-2 Friday evening at Forney High School to sweep the Class 4A, Region III Semi-final series.
Senior Hadi Fults led her team to victory with her arm and her bat.
Fults earned the win in the circle for the No. 1-ranked Lady Panthers. She also launnced a two run home run in the top of the sixth inning, which was Bullard's first runs in the game.
Kylie Pate stroked the game winning hit on an infield single in the top of the seventh.
Bullard advances to the regional final where it will take on Liberty, who swept Burnet by claiming a 6-4 win in Game 2 Friday night in Mumford.
The details concerning the game(s) against Liberty are to be announced.
