Future continues to look bright for Jacksonville College tennis

The big news surrounding the Jacksonville College men's tennis program back in the spring was the fact that the team had cracked the top 10 for the first time in school history.
The Jaguars, who are coached by Jonathan Becker, completed the spring campaign on a strong note and ended up ranked No. 9 in the nation in the final poll.
Becker says while he is certainly proud of his team's accomplishment, he is expecting an even stronger showing this coming spring.
“We have two guys coming in for the spring that are crazy good,” Becker said. “We may not start the season out as a top five or top six team, but I expect be the end of the season, we will be there. We are very excited for the spring (season).”
Becker has acquired the services of a Brit who who was the 16-and-under champion twice in his country, as well as a young man from Chile who has proved to be a strong doubles player in his country.
“Our program is continuing to get better and better, every single semester,” Becker said.
Last week Universal Tennis released its latest poll, with the Jags checking in at No. 6.
Becker said that he is continuing to work on fund raising for the JC tennis program, with the goal being around $600,000 to $700,000, so that the college can build a full complement of tennis courts on campus.
“We are continuing to seek donors and benefactors for our program,” he said. “We really need the financial support in order to be able to compete at a high level.”
In other JC tennis news, Becker said he is anticipating the college fielding a full women's team in the Fall 2022 semester, something JC has been unable to do for the past couple of years.
“We have got some commitments from some young ladies already, and our recruiting has been going well,” Becker said.
Local tennis fans should also be excited about the fact that JC expects to sign at least a couple of players from Jacksonville High School program.
