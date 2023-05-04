Future Indian/Maiden Soccer Camp set for June 5-7

The Future Indian/Maiden Soccer Camp will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on June 5-7 at the Jacksonville High School soccer field, located adjacent to the tennis courts.
Camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6.
Registration fee is $30 per camper and all campers will receive a free camp t-shirt.
Participants are asked to wear soccer attire and bring a water bottle and a soccer ball.
Serving as camp instructors will be Rudy Jaramillo and Roy Alvarez, who guided their teams to the regional tournament this season and Martin Melchor, a former Jacksonville soccer standout, who went on to play at Coastal Carolina University (NCAA, Division I). Melchor is an assistant coach at Bowling Green State University in Ohio now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.