Gallegos drives in 5 runs in Maidens' 13-0 win over Athens

Jacksonville walloped Athens, 13-0 (5 innings, run rule) in a non-district game that was played at Fightin' Maiden Field on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville (3-3) did most of the damage in the second inning when it scored four runs and in the sixth segment when six Fightin' Maidens crossed the dish.
The Maidens collected nine hits in the game, with Jasmine Gallegos ripping a home run and a double and driving in five riuns. Gallegos went 3-5 to lead Jacksonville at the plate.
Claire Gill went 2-3 and drove in two runs.
Other hitting standouts for the Maidens were Payton Johnson (2B, 2 RBI) and Alyssa Justice (1B, RBI).
Freshman Hannah Gonzalez turned in another rock-solid outing in the circle. She pitched a complete game and gave up just to hits, singles by Mia Tinsley and Ally Odom.
Gonzales, who needed just 71 pitches to notch the win, struck out four and didn't walk anyone.
Jacksonville will return to action in the Lone Star Tournament, which is scheduled to get under way on Thursday. Jacksonville's games will be played at Grand Saline High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.