Garrison hangs on to big early lead, defeats Alto 28-20

GARRISON - Another exciting chapter of Alto vs. Garrison high school football was written at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
Although the ending was not what the Mean Sting fans had hoped for, a 28-20 Garrison victory proved to be exciting, as the home team jumped out to a big lead in the first half, with Alto registering a comeback in the final 24 minutes.
Alto (2-2), who is slated to visit Groveton next week, trailed by 14 points at one point in the second period.
Of its 263 total yards, 188 came by land with Rashawn Mumphrey leading the charge by rolling up 102 yards on eight scampers, which included a 55-yard touchdown run.
Jackson Duplichain added a rushing touchdown, bursting into the end zone from a yard out. Defensively, the senior made 13 tackles and had three tackles for loss.
Zach Benton led Alto in receiving. He caught five passes for 52 yards, including a 40-yard scoring strike from Keegan Davis.
Davis went 10-16-1 for 75 yards through the air.
Landon Cook played well on the defensive side for the Yellowjackets. He made 13 tackles (six solo, three forced fumbles and a pass break up).
Garrison, who improved to 3-1 with the win, will open district play next week by visiting Pineland-West Sabine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.