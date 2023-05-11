Garrison roughs up Alto in Area series opener

RUSK - Although Alto's Class 2A, Region III Area series opener against Garrison lasted slightly more than 90 minutes, Thursday was a long night for the Yellowjackets.
Garrison churned out a 12-0 decision over the Yellowjackets, in a game that was played at Rusk High School.
The Jackets (19-9) will look to regroup before taking on the Bulldogs (24-5-2) again at 5 p.m. Friday at Rusk. If a third game is needed, it will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
The Bulldogs touched up three Alto pitchers for 18 hits in the game, which was called after five inning due to the run rule.
Leading Garrison at the plate were Eli Compton (4-4, with a double and four RBI) and Gatlan Homes (3-3, two doubles and three RBI).
Garrison scored at least one run in every inning and plated four men in the fourth inning.
Stephen F. Austin State University signee Carter Pursley went 2-2 for the Jackets. He clubbed a single down the left field line in the top of the second inning and stroked a double down the right field line in the fourth.
Keegan Davis, Anthony Battle and Jackson Duplichain added a base hit apiece for Alto.
Duplichain also reached base after getting hit by a pitch and Battle got aboard on a walk in the third inning.
Alejandro Gomez, the Jacket starte, took the loss on the hill for the Jackets. He lasted three innings and gave up five runs on eight hits. Gomez walked three and struck out one.
Duplichain and Davis pitched an inning of relief apiece.
Dallas McFadden was the winning pitcher for Garrison. The righty scattered five hits over five frames, fanned two and walked one.
Alto had runners on second and third with one out in the second when McFadden got Caden West to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the Yellowjackets' scoring threat.
