Garrison uses 2 big runs to down Rusk, 67-51

RUSK - Rusk's early-season slump continued Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum where Garrison came in and handed the home team a 67-51 defeat.
The Eagles have lost three of their last four games and are 4-4 while the Bulldogs improved to 4-3.
Rusk carried a 14-11 lead in to the second stanza, but a 10-0 Bulldog run that took place in a span of 4:23 enabled Garrison to go in front 25-21 at the break.
The Eagles pulled to with two points when Zamarion Tilley opened the scoring in the third period by scoring on a put back at the 7:42 mark.
Garrison answered with a 17-0 run that put the Bulldogs in front 42-23 with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Rusk was unable to make up any ground from that point.
Adrian Tumblin led Rusk in scoring with 15 points, all of which came in the fourth period.
Spencer Barrett and Cameron Calhoun knocked in nine points apiece for the Eagles and Jermichael Sturns finished with seven points.
Barrett led Rusk in rebounding with seven. He also collected three steals.
Rusk will be playing in the Palestine Westwood Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
