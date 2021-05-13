Gary's big inning sinks Alto in Gm. 1 of Area series

NACOGDOCHES — A five-run fifth inning by Gary turned out too be to big of hurdle for Alto to get over and the Bobcats went on to defeat the Yellowjackets, 8-3, in the opener of a Class 2A, Region III Area best-of-3 series on Thursday afternoon at Nacogdoches High School.
Gary led 5-1 after two innings of play and 7-1 after four complete, but the Jackets didn't wave the white flag.
In the top of the seventh Alto was able to plate two runs, but it wasn't enough to change the final outcome.
Matthew Randall led off with a triple to right and Cody Watson followed and reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
Issack Weatherford then stepped into the box and drilled a single into left field to score Randall easily from third.
A Jackson Howell base hit to right advanced courtesy runners Jay Pope and T. Ransom to third and second base.
Pope was able to score on a sacrifice fly by Alejandro Gomez, but that was all the damage the Jackets could do.
Carter Pursley, Jackson Duplichain and Johnny Soto had base hits for Alto.
Both starting pitchers went the distance for their respective teams, with Landon Woodfin earning the win for the Bobcats and Cody Watson taking the loss for the Jackets.
The two clubs will return to Nacogdoches High School on Saturday afternoon for Game 2, and Game 3 (if needed).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.