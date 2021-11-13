Gift that Keeps Giving ET whoppers featured in new B&C book, ready for Christmas shipping

Word on the street is that early bird Christmas shoppers looking for outdoor gear should tend to business sooner than normal this year, especially those who do their shopping online.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the negative impacts of shipping delays and inventory shortages on everything from crappie jigs to tent stakes and ammunition of all kinds have been felt by small and large retailers for quite awhile now.
It’s been equally frustrating for consumers.
I’ve seen reports that some goodies may not arrive until next spring if you don’t get them ordered pronto. The blame falls on everything from Covid to shoddy politics.
Good Reads for Deer Hunters
No worries for holiday shoppers with a studious deer hunter on their gift list. The Boone and Crockett Club has you covered with a couple of good books that just about any whitetail junkie would love to have in their library, or sitting on the coffee table at the camp house.
Established in 1887 by Theodore Roosevelt and George Bird Grinnell, B&C was founded by hunters who dedicated their lives to the conservation of wildlife, wild lands and the creation of laws that protect them. The Lacey Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Wildlife Restoration Act (known as the Pittman-Robertson Act) and the Federal Duck Stamp Act all have early ties to the B&C Club.
The Missoula, Mont.-based organization is well known as the world’s most popular registry for trophy class North American big game animals and for its widely accepted scoring system for measuring them. Thus the foundation for Records of North American Whitetail Deer, Sixth Edition and How to Score North American Big Game, Fifth Edition.
Both publications are currently in stock in large quantity and available for immediate shipping, according to Julie Tripp, B&C director of publications.
“We’re all set up and ready roll,” Tripp said. “B&C really stepped it up a notch in quality with the release of the new edition of Records of North American Whitetail Deer. Printed in full color for the first time, this 600-plus page book has something for every whitetail hunter with over 300 color field photographs, state maps showing the densities of record-book deer entries, not to mention the stories and photographs of the top 21st Century whitetails.”
Packed full of records
Released last December, the book is a must have for any hunter with the slightest fancy for the country’s most popular big game animal, particularly those bucks with really large antlers. Reader are sure to marvel over the collection of giants inside, while some may find it useful in planning future hunting trips to big buck country.
The hardback book is the most recent edition in an ongoing series dating back to 1987 and the first updated version since 2012. The fifth edition features 500 pages and 12,200 trophy listings of whitetail deer dating back to the late 1800s through December 31, 2011.
At 688 pages, the sixth edition is significantly larger with detailed state and provincial data of more than 17,000 of the biggest whitetails in history. Those listings include gross/net scores, key measurements, location, date, hunter, owner, state/provincial rank and all-time rank of the individual bucks.
Additionally, the new book features a lengthy chapter built around hunter-told stories and full color photos behind the top 37 bucks accepted into B&C’s records program between 2001 and 2019. The areas from which these bucks were taken range from Texas to Canada and Maryland to Nebraska, according to Justin Spring, B&C Director of Big Game Records.
“These stories highlight hunts covering the range of methods and tactics common to today’s world of whitetail hunting,” said Spring.
A pair of the top bucks have ties to the Pineywoods of East Texas. The biggest belongs of Mark Lee of Crosby.
With a net B&C score of 259 3/8, Lee’s Houston County 29 pointer killed by rifle in 2013 ranks as the No. 53 B&C non-typical of all time and the fourth largest from Texas. Lee’s buck also is the No. 2 free-ranging non-typical ever entered in the Texas Big Game Awards program.
AJ Downs’ 27 pointer from San Jacinto County also earned a spot among the Top 37. Downs, of Conroe, arrowed his buck in 2012.
With a net score of 256 7/8, the remarkable non-typical ranks No. 69 of all-time and is the sixth largest Texas buck ever reported to B&C. Downs’ buck also is the biggest free-ranging buck ever taken by an archer in Texas.
Richard Hale, B&C Vice President of Big Game Records, wrote the introduction page for the new book. He called it “the most current and useful tool for the traveling hunter in search of a trophy deer. Hunting clubs will find the book handy to compare their area to others and many will simply enjoy seeing nature’s most outstanding specimens of whitetail deer.”
One thing that sets the sixth edition aside from others is it published in full color. Tripp says the hundreds of photographs tucked away inside include portraits of all the leading state/provincial whitetail deer and 17 new records accepted since the last edition.
There also are state maps showing the distribution of record book entries by county. Plus, tucked inside the back cover, there is a 24X36 poster of the U.S. highlighting the county distribution of whitetail deer entries. The framable poster would look good on the wall at any hunting camp or trophy room.
The book sells for $60 or $48 with a B&C membership.
A scoring bible
The second book — How to Score North American Big Game, 5th Edition — is more of an instructional manual on scoring antlers and horns of big game animals. Released in July, the newly-revised manual is the result of a collaboration between B&C and Pope and Young scoring experts.
P&Y is the official records keeper of archery-killed North American big game animals; the organization uses the B&C scoring system.
The manual offers the most up-to-date scoring techniques with easy-to-follow instructions and more than 100 color illustrations and diagrams. It is available in a softcover, spiral bound edition, or as a downloadable PDF.
“It started as a reference for official measurers, however this latest version combines all the experience of both organizations into a manual that answers nearly every scoring question,” Spring said. “Whether you are scoring your first deer or are a panel judge on a new world record, this manual will instruct you in the proper technique.”
The manual sells for $45 or $36 with a B&C membership. Both books are available fororder online, boone-crockett.org.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
