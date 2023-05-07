Gillispie's clutch pitching effort sparks Troup to Area series win over Winnsboro

LONGVIEW - Troup's Taylor Gillispie turned in a redeeming performance in Saturday's decisive game of a Class 3A, Region II Area series and the Lady Tigers blanked Winnsboro 3-0 to take the series 2-1.
Troup (23-9-1) advances to play Queen City in the regional quarterfinal round, with a best-of-3 series set to get under way on Thursday. The time and location (s) of the games are to be announced.
Troup will be returning to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since the 2021 campaign.
Queen City, the District 14-3A co-champions, swept White Oak in its Area series on Saturday to advance. The Bulldogs are 27-8-1.
Gillispie, a sophomore, showed great resilience, grit and heart in bouncing back from one of her not-so-strong efforts on Friday when the Lady Raiders tied the series by winning 10-5.
In Game 3, Gillispie held the Lady Raiders (27-8-1) to a mere three hits. She also struck out six and walked two in tallying her eighth shut-out of the season and her 22nd victory in the circle.
The Lady Raiders' Emily Clark also pitched well and held the Lady Tigers to three hits.
Gillispie smacked a double, lefty-swinging Sydnie Dickey belted a base hit and drove in a run and Karsyn Williamson single.
London Driggers and Bailey Blanton drove in the remaining runs for Troup (23-9-1).
Troup scored twice in the bottom of the second frame and tacked on a single run in the third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.