MARSHALL - Sophomore Taylor Gillispie pitched a no-hitter to lead Troup to a 6-0 victory over New Diana on Saturday at Marshall High School.
The win enabled Troup to sweep New Diana in a Class 3A, Region II, Bi-district series. Troup won Friday's game 3-0.
Troup (21-8-1) advances to play Winnsboro in the Area Round. Game 1 of the best-of-3 series will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Game 2 will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday night and if a third game is needed it will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. All games will take place at Longview High School.
The Lady Raiders (22-4-2) swept Redwater in its Bi-district series. Winnsboro is the District 13-3A champion.
Gillispie, a sophomore, fanned seven and walked one and earned her 300th-career strike out in the second inning.
Bailey Blanton clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning and later stroke a double to finish the game 2-3, with four runs batted in.
Gillispie, Tara Wells and Karsyn Williamson each had a base hit in the game, while Qhenja Jordan and MaKayla Spencer knocked in a run apiece.
New Diana finishes its season at 16-13.
