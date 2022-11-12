TYLER - Gilmer's Ashton Haynes ran for three touchdowns as the Buckeyes eased past Rusk 25-7 in a Class 4A-II Bi-district game that was played at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday night.
The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes moved to 10-0 with the win.
Rusk ends the year with a 6-5 record.
Haynes scored on runs of 3 and 7-yards in the first half while Rohan Fluellen reeled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Tennison with about 5:00 to play in the opening half to give the Buckeyes a 19-0 lead.
Rusk's only score of the night came with less than a minute to go in the opening half and came on a pick six by Spencer Barrett that covered 35 yards. Alan Rojo split the uprights as the Eagles cut the Gilmer lead to 19-7 at the break.
The final score of the evening came with about 7:00 left in the tilt. That's when Haynes burst into the end zone from 15 yards out.
Gilmer will face Gainesville (5-6), who knocked off Sunnyvale, 35-24, in bi-district, late next week in an area round affair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.