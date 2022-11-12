Gilmer eliminates Rusk from post season play

Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown (14) runs for a nice gain during the Eagles' Class 4A-II Bi-district game against Gilmer on Friday night in Tyler. The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes handed the Eagles a 25-7 loss.

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

TYLER - Gilmer's Ashton Haynes ran for three touchdowns as the Buckeyes eased past Rusk 25-7 in a Class 4A-II Bi-district game that was played at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday night.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes moved to 10-0 with the win.

Rusk ends the year with a 6-5 record.

Haynes scored on runs of 3 and 7-yards in the first half while Rohan Fluellen reeled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Tennison with about 5:00 to play in the opening half to give the Buckeyes a 19-0 lead.

Rusk's only score of the night came with less than a minute to go in the opening half and came on a pick six by Spencer Barrett that covered 35 yards. Alan Rojo split the uprights as the Eagles cut the Gilmer lead to 19-7 at the break.

The final score of the evening came with about 7:00 left in the tilt. That's when Haynes burst into the end zone from 15 yards out.

Gilmer will face Gainesville (5-6), who knocked off Sunnyvale, 35-24, in bi-district, late next week in an area round affair.

