Girl's Basketball: Beckville rallies late to nip Troup

TROUP - Beckville rallied from a nine-point deficit at intermission to edge Troup, 44-42, at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon.
Beckville saved its best for the final half by outscoring the Lady Tigers (1-3) 31-20.
Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg paced Troup offensively by tossing in nine points apiece. Blanton sank a couple of shots from behind the arc.
Qhenja Jordan pitched in seven, Sara Neel drained a pair of treys to finish with six points and Emory Cover chipped in five.
At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Tigers will travel to Frankston to take on the Maidens.
