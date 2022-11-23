Girl's Basketball: Beckville rallies late to nip Troup

Troup's Ashja Franklin drives to the basket during Tuesday's game against Beckville. The Lady Tigers (1-3) lost, 44-42. The non-district contest was played in Troup.

TROUP - Beckville rallied from a nine-point deficit at intermission to edge Troup, 44-42, at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon.

Beckville saved its best for the final half by outscoring the Lady Tigers (1-3) 31-20.

Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg paced Troup offensively by tossing in nine points apiece. Blanton sank a couple of shots from behind the arc.

Qhenja Jordan pitched in seven, Sara Neel drained a pair of treys to finish with six points and Emory Cover chipped in five.

At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Tigers will travel to Frankston to take on the Maidens.

