Girl's Basketball: Brook Hill goes 2-0 in first day of Lady Storm Classic

ATHENS - The Brook Hill Lady Guard evened its record at 3-3 on Thursday by logging landslide victories over Cross Roads and Waxahachie Life in opening day play in the Athens Christian Prep Lady Storm Classic.
The tournament runs through Saturday at the Cain Center at Athens High School.
Brook Hill 36, Cross Roads 22
The Lady Guard cruised to a 31-7 lead at halftime in earning a 36-22 win over Cross Roads.
Nine young ladies broke in to the scoring column, with head coach Jereme Hubbard giving many of the reserves valuable varsity minutes.
Senior Bethany Lavender poured in eight points, Lila Morris added seven and Remy Tonroy and Edith Pinol dropped in six apiece.
The Lady Guard rebound leaders were Landry McNeel (4) and Lavender (3).
Brook Hill collected 21 steals in the game, with Mylee Booth coming away with five, followed by Tonroy and Lavender with four each.
Brook Hill 67 Waxahachie Life 9
Tonroy erupted for 20 points and Booth scored 16 to fuel the Lady Guard to a 67-9 victory over the Lady Mustangs from Waxahachie Life (1-4).
Tonroy, who registered three rebounds, seven assists and six steals, and Booth are both freshmen.
Pinol accounted for eight points and Blair Brister knocked in seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.