The Bullard Lady Panthers, who are coached by Kendell Redd, are ranked No. 20 in the state in Texas High School Girls Basketball's Class 4A preseason poll, which was revealed on Monday.
The Lady Panthers checked in at No. 5 in the region.
The top five outfits in Class 4A are Glen Rose, Waco LaVega, Hardin-Jefferson, Canyon and Kennedale.
Bullard will have a young team this year, with only two seniors, Tre'Anah Coppock and Anna Tuergeau being listed on the preseason roster.
The new season will open for the Lady Panthers on Nov. 4 when Bullard is scheduled to visit Winnsboro.
Jacksonville was named as the No. 8 team in Class 4A, Region III.
The Maidens have a brand new head coach this year in Sharea Schmitt, who is a former Maiden standout.
Schmitt will be assisted by her husband, Cody Schmitt, who is moving over from having served as a boy's assistant coach at Jacksonville for the past few seasons.
Jacksonville will welcome back five seniors: Lasdasia Holman, Brooke Hornbuckle, Andrea Donnell, Kristiana Huddleston and Chaznil Scott.
Jacksonville will launch its new campaign by entertaining Marshall on Nov. 5.
