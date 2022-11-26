Girl's Basketball: Jacksonville falls to No. 16 Mexia, 50-46

MEXIA - Jacksonville came close to pulling off an upset on Friday, but in the end Mexia, ranked No. 16 in the latest TGCA Class 3A poll, was able to top the Maidens, 50-46, on the Ladycats' home court.
The Maidens (6-4) trailed 28-23 at halftime; then fought back to take a 37-36 lead into the fourth period.
Mexia (10-1) outscored Jacksonville, 14-9, in the final stanza to nail down the win.
Next up, the Maidens will host Pine Tree at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at John Alexander Gynasium.
