Girl's Basketball: Jacksonville pummels Frankston, 53-32

FRANKSTON - Jacksonville sailed past Frankston, 53-32, on Monday afternoon in Frankston.

The Jacksonville girls moved to 6-3 with the victory.

Jacksonville also claimed the win in the junior varsity game. The final score was 46-21.

The Jacksonville junior varsity are 8-0 on the year.

Jacksonville's next action will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday when the Maidens  travel to Mexia (8-1). There will be no sub-varsity games on Friday.

