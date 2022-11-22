Girl's Basketball: Jacksonville pummels Frankston, 53-32

FRANKSTON - Jacksonville sailed past Frankston, 53-32, on Monday afternoon in Frankston.
The Jacksonville girls moved to 6-3 with the victory.
Jacksonville also claimed the win in the junior varsity game. The final score was 46-21.
The Jacksonville junior varsity are 8-0 on the year.
Jacksonville's next action will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday when the Maidens travel to Mexia (8-1). There will be no sub-varsity games on Friday.
