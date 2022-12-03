Girl's Basketball: Jacksonville wins first place in Gilmer Tournament

GILMER - Jacksonville earned wins over Mabank and Tatum on Saturday to win first place in the Gilmer Tournament.
The Maidens (10-5) blasted Mabank (8-7), 66-32, and downed Tatum (3-5) by a 30-26 margin.
Jacksonville (10-5) will travel to Whitehouse on Tuesday. The varsity tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m..
Jacksonville also won first place in the junior varsity division of the Gilmer Tournament. The Maiden JV squad walloped Mabank, 35-9, and topped Tatum, 42-27, on Saturday.
