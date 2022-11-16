Girl's basketball roundup: Bullard edges Brownsboro, 38-34

Bullard 38, Brownsboro 34: BULLARD - Bullard moved to 3-0 on the year while sending Brownsboro home still in search of its first win on Tuesday night at Panther Gymnasium. The Lady Guard will face Fort Worth Christian in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Classic in Tyler at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Tenaha 72, Jacksonville 27:TENAHA - Jacksonville was no match for the Tenaha Lady Tigers on Tuesday when the Lady Tigers (3-0) leveled the Maidens, 72-27 in Tenaha. Beginning on Thursday Jacksonville will be playing in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Classic, which is being hosted by Tyler-Bishop T.K. Gorman High School.
Elysian Fields 36, Wells 25: WELLS - Playing in front of the home faithful on Tuesday night, the Wells Lady Pirates fell a few points short of notching their first win of the season. Visiting Elysian Fields (1-1) earned a 36-25 decision over the Lady Pirates (0-2).
