Girl's basketball Roundup: Maidens edge Marshall, Brook Hill falls to West Rusk

Eleja Pejol (14) pulls down for Brook Hill during Saturday's season opener against West Rusk. The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Guard, 48-27

Jacksonville 44, Marshall 40: JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville presented new head coach Sharae Schmitt with a win in the season opener on Saturday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium. The Maidens recorded a 44-40 victory over Marshall. Jacksonville is scheduled to host Lindale on Tuesday. The junior varsity teams will tip-off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.

West Rusk 48, Brook Hill 27: NEW LONDON - After a close first half, West Rusk came alive in the final half to cruise past Brook Hill, 48-27, on Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both clubs. The Lady Raiders led 18-17 at the break and finished up by outscoring the Lady Guard 21-6 in the fourth frame. Brook Hill will host Mount Enterprise at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. 

