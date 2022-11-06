Girl's basketball Roundup: Maidens edge Marshall, Brook Hill falls to West Rusk

Jacksonville 44, Marshall 40: JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville presented new head coach Sharae Schmitt with a win in the season opener on Saturday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium. The Maidens recorded a 44-40 victory over Marshall. Jacksonville is scheduled to host Lindale on Tuesday. The junior varsity teams will tip-off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.
West Rusk 48, Brook Hill 27: NEW LONDON - After a close first half, West Rusk came alive in the final half to cruise past Brook Hill, 48-27, on Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both clubs. The Lady Raiders led 18-17 at the break and finished up by outscoring the Lady Guard 21-6 in the fourth frame. Brook Hill will host Mount Enterprise at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
