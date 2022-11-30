Girl's Basketball: Rusk punishes Alto, 85-12

RUSK - In a battle for supremacy in southern Cherokee County, the Rusk Lady Eagles poured it on Alto, winning 85-12, on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.

Ky Clater exploded for 34 points to spark the 4-1 Lady Eagles.

Clater also accounted for five rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

Other players of impact for Rusk included DaMaya Hart (18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals) and A'briana Horn (10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals).

Rusk ran its record to 4-1 with the victory, while the Lady Jackets slipped to 0-4.

Rusk is slated to play in the Elkhart Tournament beginning on Thursday.

