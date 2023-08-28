Girls Cross Country: Bullard takes 3rd place at Legacy meet; JHS 9th

TYLER – The Bullard High School girls cross country squad finished strong and came in third place at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Invitational on Saturday.
Bullard had 126 points and trailed only Lindale (76) and Grace Community (115) in the Class 4A-1A division team standings.
Jacksonville tallied 211 points and ended up in ninth place, Rusk (563) and New Summerfield (596) came in 19th and 20th, respectively.
Riley Roberts finished in fourth place in the individual standings for Bullard. She was clocked in 12:53.
Other Lady Panther runners that contributed to the team score included: 13. Peyton Childs (13:43), 22. Alyssa Bryant (14:06), 37. Katie Cummings (14.39) and 50. Kenley Vining (14:55).
Piper Childs and Erin Worden also ran for Bullard and finished 57th and 70th, respectively.
Securing a runner-up spot, Emily Martinez led the Maidens by running in a time of 12:46.
Sophia Hernandez came in 36th place, stopping the clock on 14:39 and Diana Garcia ran 54th, in a time of 14:47.
Rounding out Jacksonville’s top five runners was 54. Daniela Guerrero (15:00) and 72. Dalila Martinez (15:46).
Arcielis Castillo came in 102nd place for the Maidens.
The top finisher for Rusk was 100. Eliana Langford (17:04).
New Summerfield’s leading runner was Zuliemy Torres (17:35), who came in 106th.
Grace Community’s Emma Goetz was the first runner across the finish line. She had a winning time of 11:54.
