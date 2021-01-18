Girls soccer: Bullard (9-1) ranked No. 10 in state in latest poll

Sporting a 9-1 record, the Bullard Lady Panther soccer team is certainly worthy of any and all accolades that come its way.
After going 3-0 in the Hudson Tournament late last week, the Lady Panthers checked in at No. 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, which was released Monday morning.
Bullard opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Tatum on Thursday.
On Friday, the Lady Panthers, who are coached by Tiffany Cooksey, came out on top, 3-1, against Hargrave.
Bullard finished the tournament strong by ripping Liberty, 7-0 on Saturday.
Two Lady Panthers, Jaden Jeter, a junior, and senior Tatum Rigsby, were named to the all-tournament team.
Jeter had two goals and three assists in the tourney, while Rigsby tallied a goal and two assists.
Rylie Jo Garner scored a goal and collected a pair of assists for the Lady Panthers, while Addy Cummings had three assists in Hudson.
Six Bullard girls scored a goal apiece in tourney play.
That list included Katelyn Henics, Milley Bryan, Maddie Carlile, Mattie O'Neal, Jaylynn Wildt and Kayleigh Hagen.
Coach Cooksey said that the Bullard defense “did an outstanding job” in the tourney, as did goal keeper Emily Clark, who picked up two shut outs over the weekend.
The Lady Panthers will host No. 8-ranked Henderson (6-0-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
