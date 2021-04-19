Girls Soccer: Bullard and Jacksonville included in final polls

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its season-ending soccer polls on Monday afternoon and both the Bullard Lady Panthers and the Jacksonville Maidens were included among the state ranked clubs.
In the Class 4A poll, Bullard ended up being tied for ninth place, while Jacksonville was included in the honorable mention group in Class 5A.
The Lady Panthers, who are coached by Tiffany Cooksey, finished the season with a 22-3-1 record and advanced to the regional semi-final round of the state playoffs.
Head coach Colten McCown's Maidens went 17-3-2 this past season and were area finalists.
Both Bullard and Jacksonville won their respective district championships.
