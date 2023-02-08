Cherokee County placed two schools in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A soccer poll, which was released on Wednesday.
The undefeated Bullard Lady Panthers (11-0-2) are ranked No. 3 in the state and the Jacksonville Maidens (11-1-1) checked in at No. 10 this week.
Bullard is in first place in District 14-4A, while Jacksonville is tied with Palestine atop the District 16-4A standings.
Bullard is coached by Tiffany Cooksey and Jacksonville is managed by Colten McCown.
Both teams will continue conference play on the road on Friday. Bullard is slated to journey to Tyler to face Cumberland Academy while Jacksonville travels to Trinity.
